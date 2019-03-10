R. Kelly don comot jail afta payment of child support

Image copyright Getty Images Image example R. Kelly wey dey released on bail for im sex accuse last month enta back for child support

American singer, R. Kelly don comot prison for Chicago afta di payment enta for di $161,000 e bin dey owe for child support.

Di Cook County sheriff office say dem pay di money on Saturday and release am shortly afta.

E neva clear who ay di money for di singer.

Na last month dem charge di R&B artist with 10 counts of sexual abuse wey include pikin but im say im hand dey clean.

E bin gree for court say e go pay $60,000 of wetin e dey owe im former wife Andrea Kelly and dia three opikin because according to im defence lawyer, im get plenti money wahala.

As e be so, dem don cancel im recording contract for Sony and plenti pipo don start to dey refuse to play im music.