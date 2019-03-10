R. Kelly don comot jail afta payment of child support
American singer, R. Kelly don comot prison for Chicago afta di payment enta for di $161,000 e bin dey owe for child support.
Di Cook County sheriff office say dem pay di money on Saturday and release am shortly afta.
E neva clear who ay di money for di singer.
Na last month dem charge di R&B artist with 10 counts of sexual abuse wey include pikin but im say im hand dey clean.
E bin gree for court say e go pay $60,000 of wetin e dey owe im former wife Andrea Kelly and dia three opikin because according to im defence lawyer, im get plenti money wahala.
As e be so, dem don cancel im recording contract for Sony and plenti pipo don start to dey refuse to play im music.