Britain Parliament don vote against di new Brexit deal wey di Prime Minister Theresa May cari come di house.

Na 391 MPs vote no to di 242 wey say yes to di deal.

MPs go waka back enta Parliament on Wednesday to vote on weda dem go reject no deal Brexit wey mean say on March 29, UK go just separate from di Union and tins like trade and transportation go suffer.

Theresa May don tok say di best outcome for Brexit na make di UK comot di European Union with beta deal and di deal wey di MPs reject na di best one on ground.

If di lawmakers vote to reject no deal, dat one go mean say dem go fit delay Brexit to happun.

In case of no deal Brexit, goment go publish guide to helep businesses on tax as e concern di EU and how businesses go fit work wit di Irissh border palava.