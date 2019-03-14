Image copyright Getty Images Image example Michael Jackson die for 2009 from overdose of painkillers

For London, dem don ban all di advertisement wey bin dey tok say di late American Pop Star Michael Jackson dey innocent of di accuse on top im head say im commit sexual abuse wit small pikin dem.

Di advertisements dem start to dey run afta one TV documentary wey dem call 'Leaving Neverland' land for January.

Di feem show two men wey bin spend time with Michael Jackson wen dem small, James Safechuck and Wade Robson as dem tok say di singer abuse dem.

Dis tori don dey shake Jackson wey die for 2009 im legacy dey spoil im name join too. Im family don respond say na lie dem dey lie.

Image copyright Anonymous

Wetin be di accuse and why e fit bring im legacy down?

For di Leaving Neverland documentary, one of di men tok about how Michael Jackson almost rape am at the age of fourteen and even introduce oral sex to dia relationship, while di oda one tok say Jackson dey touch am for bodi even reach im private part.

Different opinions concerning di mata full ground because no be di first time pesin go accuse Michael Jackson on top sexual abuse of small pikin.

For 1993, Michael Jackson say im dey innocent afta one 13 years old boy accuse am. Im settle wit di family out of court.

Again for 2003, dem charge am with ten charges of sexual assault but dem later free am from all di accuse.

Even sef, Safechuck and Robson bin come out dat time to tok say Michael neva ever ever touch dem for those trials before dem change mouth now say na lie dem bin dey lie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem don comot dis statue of Michael Jackson for di British National Football Museum

Wetin dey happun to Michael Jackson now?

Some radio stations around the world don already stop to dey play im music for places like Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Even sef, di popular cartoon, The Simpsons don delete one clip wey e bin sing for di show from all streaming services. Di executive producer, James L Brooks say na di only option wey bin dey dia mind afta evri-evri..

Dem don also comot one statue of Michael Jackson for di Britain National Football Museum.

But e no be like say di destruction of im cultural legacy dey everiwia because na still im fans pay for di adverts wey dem don comot now with Crowdfunding money.