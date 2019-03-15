Image copyright Reuters

Police for New Zealand don confam say pipo don die afta attacks ontop two mosques for di city of Christchurch.

Police oga Mike Bush confam say dem don gbab one pesin but say dem never fit tok weda oda pipo involve for di attack.

Pipo wey take eye see how e happun tell tori pipo say dem run for dia lives and say dem see pipo dey bleed for ground outside for Al Noor mosque.

Authorities don advise say make every mosque shut down until further notice. All schools for Christchurch too dey on a lockdown.

Image copyright Google

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden don address di nation say although di details of di shootings never clear yet, but she fit say "e go be one of di darkest days for New Zealand."

Video wey dey circulate wey e be like say di shooter feem dey suggest say im dey video di tin as e dey shoot di victims.

One survivor don also tell New Zealand TV say say im see one gunman shoot pesin directly for chest. Im tok say 60 pipo fit don injure for di attack.

Tori be say di gunman first target di men prayer room before im move go di women own for di mosque.