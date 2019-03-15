Image example Dem don arrest three men and one woman on top di attack

Authorities for New Zealand don charge one man wey dey im late twenties wit murder over di shootings wey kill 49 pipo for Christchurch on Friday.

20 oda ipo injure inside di attacks wey happun for two mosques. Police say di man go appear for court on Saturday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden say dis na New Zealand "darkness days". "E clear say we fit describe dis one as terrorist attack." Na so she tok.

One gunman live-stream di video of how e carry out di attack for Facebook, im feem am wit camera wey im mount for head.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police don ban entrance enta di Christchurch wia di incident for happun

Di video show as e dey shoot men, women and children anyhow from close range inside di Al-Noor mosque.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison don describe di suspected gunman wey get Australia citizenship say e be "extremist, right-wing".

Di man wey dey im twenties don dey charged wih murder, according to police and go appear for court on Saturday.

'My hand just dey shake'

One woman wey carry eye see as di attack happun say she bin dey shake as dem drag one man comot from road dey treat im wound.

She say, "At first, I bin tink say na banger dem dey blow, until I come see young men wey dey run dey fall down beside my car."

She tok say, she and pipo for di area wey get motor epp carry pipo go hospital during di shooting as ambulance dem no fit enta wia dem bin dey.

"As di shooting bin dey go on, I come open all my doors so I go get protection as I pull di pesin wey fall beside my car enta inside, with di man wey bin dey di motor behind me we begin try to dey treat im wound, but as I dey try compress am, my hand start to dey shake. Until one nice Muslim man come help me press di wound."

"Wetin touch me pass be say even as we dey treat dis man wound, im dey try call im wife, na so I collect phone tell im wife say make she go wait am for hospital."

She say wetin pain her pass na say na two pipo fall but na only one she fit epp as di oda one dey wia di gunshots bin dey come from.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Bangladesh Cricket team bin dey di kontri afta dia match for di kontri for February 19

Narrow escape

Di Bangladesh national cricket team narrowly escape di shooting.

One tori pesin wey bin dey follow di team wey suppose play New Zealand for match on Saturday wey dem don cancel now tweet say di team "escape from one mosque near Hagley Park wia shooting dey go on."

Bangladesh Cricket Board tok-tok pesin Jalal Yunus tok say di team bin go mosque and about to enta inside wen di incident happun.

"Dem dey safe now. But dem still dey shocked." Na wetin im tell AFP be dat.

Image copyright EPA

Meanwhile oda kontris don dey set up security for religious places like churches and mosques.

For France, di Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner tok for Twitter say more security measures go dey for dia religious centers because prevention dey beta dan cure.