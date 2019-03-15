Image copyright Getty Images

Paris Jackson wey be one of di pikin of Michael Jackson don tok say "no be my role" to come out for public, defend my papa Michael against di accuse of alleged sexual abuse wey pipo dey sama give di late singer.

20-year-old Paris, dey tok dis one week afta television feem 'Leaving Neverland' release, wey bi documentary of two men wey accuse Jackson say e sexually abuse dem wen dem be pikin.

She put for Twitter say "e no get anytin wey I fit tok wey dem neva tok already ontop defence."

Paris, wey be di second of Michael Jackson three children, praise her second cousin, Taj Jackson, wey dey led media campaign against di documentary and dey also gada money for one feem to counter di documentary.

She say "Taj dey do perfect job, I support am but dat no be my role."

Paris even first tell one pesin on Twitter: "So you really think say e dey possible to tear im name down? You truly believe say dem get di chance to fit?"

Image copyright Reuters

Oda Michael Jackson family members too neva defend am

Di Jackson family bin don tok say all dis claims no get any prove but popular family members like Janet Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson and odas neva speak out for public to defend am from all dis accuse.

Di only pesin wey don carri dis mata for head na, Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson nephew.

Tai tell BBC Newsnight presenter, Kirsty Wark say na only facts or any kind of evidence fit convince am about all dis accuse against Michael Jackson wey dey for 'Leaving Neverland.'

E say im no trust pipo words as dem no get evidence. E add say di Neverland Ranch get security plus camera everi wia and if abuse like dat happun, oda pipo for know about am.