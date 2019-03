Germany dey dash women 21% off public transport moni today

Image copyright Getty Images

Women wey dey use public transport for Berlin capital of Germany go get 21% off di moni wey dem go pay for public transport today, March 18 2019.

Dis na part of 'mind di pay gap' campaign wey show say dem dey pay women less dan men for di kontri. Men go need pay di full amount for dia own public transport moni or dem go collect fine.

Di slogan wey Berlin public transport company dey use today na 'e dey pay to be woman'. Di transport company don get equal pay policy for dia workers since 2003.

Germany get one of di highest pay gap for Europe according to di EU statistics.