Image copyright iStock

Researchers don find out say pesin fit die from heart break.

Medical sabi pipo don dey study pipo wey get heart condition wey no dey common. Dem dey call am 'broken heart syndrome'.

Dis broken heart syndrome fit spoil di heart afta sometin wey dey very sad happen to pesin like if somebodi wey dem love die.

Di researchers from Switzerland find out say emotional wahala dey stop four parts of di brain to dey function well and e fit lead to wetin dem dey call Takotsubo syndrome.

Dis syndrome dey make part of di heart change shape to resemble one Japanese pot wey dem dey call "takotsubo" wey dem dey use catch octopus.

Takotsubo syndrome fit lead to heart attack and even death.

Doctors for di University Hospital Zurich say di next step now na to confam di tins wey dem find out from dia research and begin work on treatments wey go prevent am.