Image copyright Getty Images Image example Being happy doesn't just happen, you have to practice, says Professor Santos

If you no dey feel happy, no worry because you fit learn how to become happy pesin.

Di way musicians and sports pipo dey train to learn, do better and succeed, na so you gats do if you want be happy.

"To be happy no be sometin wey go just happun, you gats practice to dey beta at am" na so Laurie Santos wey be professor of psychology and cognitive science for Yale University tok.

Santos dey well positioned to show us how pesin fit leave di sadness behind: Her class "Psychology and the Good Life" na di most popular for Yale 317 year history. Di tin break di university enrolment record wen over 1,200 students sign up.

"Science don prove say to become happy require conscious effort. E no easy and e dey take time" Santos tok, but e fit happun.

Dis na how - see Professor Santos' top five exercises to get started.

1. Make a gratitude list

Image example Thanks! Be grateful for digood people and tins for your life

Santos ask her students make dem write wetin dem they grateful for - everi night for one full week.

Di tin become dia gratitude list.

Santos tok di thing look like e dey simple but dem don see students wey dey do do exercise dey happier.

2. Sleep more and better

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pesin wey rest well na happy pesin - try to get good eight hours sleep every night

Di challenge na to sellp eight hours a night, every night, for one full week.

Santos tok say dis one na di hardest to achieve.

"E fit seem like play , but we know say sleeping more and better dey reduce chance of depression and dey improve positive attitude," Santos tok.

3. Meditate

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Meditation is a must - no need to go to a spa - grab 10 minutes anywhere that's quiet

Meditate 10 minutes a day, every day.

Santos tok say when she be student , regular meditation make am feel better.

Now way she be professor, she dey show her students studies weedy show how meditation and other activities wey dey grap pesin full attention, fit make you happier.

4. Spend more time with family and friends

Image example Spend time with pipo you like

Santos tok say new research they show say enjoying quality time wit friends and and family dey make pesin happier.

Spending time with pipo wey we like fit help pesin wellbeing.

Santos tok say di thing no dey take too much na to just enjoy and dey aware of di time wey you dey spend.

She had say time dey important to happiness. "We dey associate wealth to di money wey we get but research don shay wealth dey tied to how much time we get" Santos add.

5. Less social networks and more real connections

Santos also tok say social media fit give us false sense of happiness and e dey important not to let am take over.

"Di latest research show day pipo wey dey use social network such as Instagram di most, no dey as happy as pipo wey no dey use am."

You don see am:

If you want dey happy for dis life, start by being grateful, sleep well for night, free your mind, hangout with pipo wey you like and give social media a break.

Image copyright Yale University OPAC Image example Professor Santos and her record number of students

If e dey work for Yale students, e fit work for you too.