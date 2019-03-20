Image copyright Kristian Buus

United Nations don release di 2019 World Happiness Report wey show say Nigeria don climb from number 91 wey di kontri bin dey last year to number 83 dis year.

Dis one show say happiness level don improve small for Nigeria, according to di report.

Di report rank 156 kontries afta dem torchlight areas like technology, social norms, conflicts and goment policies wey don affect happiness for di community.

Finland maintain dia number one position from last year as di happiest kontri for di world.

KONTRIES SCORE 1. Finland 7.769 2. Denmark 7.600 3. Norway 7.554 4. Iceland 7.494 5. Netherlands 7.488 6. Switzerland 7.480 7. Sweden 7.343 8. New Zealand 7.307 9. Canada 7.278 10. Austria 7.246

Source: World Happiness Report 2018

Some oda West African kontries no too score well for di report as Cameroon dey number 96, Ghana (98), Sierra Leone (129), Liberia (141).

Di United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network collabo wit di Ernesto Illy Foundation to do dis year report.