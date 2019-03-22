Image copyright AFP

Parts of Southern Africa don scata finish afta Cyclone Idai (wey be strong breeze) scata enta through three kontris; Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe kill ova hundreds of pipo.

Even though di storm happun ova a week ago, agencies wey dey give help tok say di disaster fit bad pass as e dey now.

1. More floods

Cyclone Idai wen e crash for di port city of Beira on di Thursday 14 March, and di flood drown almost di whole city.

But agencies wey dey helep di mata tok say e fit bad pass as more towns fit to enta water.

Dat na sake of say rain still dey fall.

Two rivers don sef don burst from dia banks from Zimbabwe and Malawi for weekend and dey cari more water enta Mozambique.

And according to di Oxfam programme manager for Mozambique, Rotafina Donco more rivers don already start to dey burst dia banks.

2. Cholera

If cholera breakout for di kontris wey flooding dey, e go make death for di area to increase like bad.

Cholera dey spread through human waste wey dey enta water.

Di flood water no go cause di main wahala but na wetin go happun afta di flood affect drinking water.

Image copyright EPA Image example Beira residents dey find clean water to drink like die

E mean say pipo no go find am easy to get drinking water as more pipo dey share di same water supply na so di risk say plenti more pipo go pick cholera.

Paolo Cernuschi, Zimbabwe Country Director at the International Rescue Committee tok say cholera no go be big deal if dem fit to control how many pipo catch am.

E tok say wetin go bad pass na if plenti pipo catch cholera and dem no get way to go beta hospital or get good treatment.

Even oda disease fit follow like typhoid and malaria fit dey because of all di standard water.

AFP Cyclone Idai: in numbers 15,000 in Mozambique awaiting rescue

3,000 already rescued in Mozambique

440 dead in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi

177km/hwind speed during Cyclone Idai Source: Mozambique government, BBC Monitoring, MSF, Reuters

Di World Health Organisation, say na water be di major issue right now even as dem dey try deliver clean water and purification tablets.

But di biggest wahala now be say di floods don block roads and pipo access to find clean water and air.

3. Starvation

While pipo fit make am for a few more weeks wit food items wey aid agencies dey drop from sky, as time dey go on starvation na big threat.

Mr Cernuschi explain say dis cyclone don already make worst all di tins wey don already be wahala.

E tok say water shortage for Zimbabwe don wipe most of di crops for di areas wey cyclone affect.

E tok say di crops wey grow before don scata finish by now. Di mata fit make famine a thing between six months to a year because of cyclone.

Mozambique, wey be di kontri wey di cyclone hit pass, a total of 600,000 dey in need of help according to Andre Vomic for di World Food Programme.