Cherie Blair claim say 'most African women first sexual experience na rape'
Cherie Blair, di wife of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair don chop criticism for comment wey she make say "most African ladies first sexual experience na rape."
Blair wey be Barrister and women rights campaigner make di comment during one tok about women and leadership for di Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School for London.
One member wey attend di event, Caitlin wey no no gree give her surname tell tori pipo di Guardian say she bin dey surprised say madam Blair make di comment.
Caitlin been dey "shocked" say nobody seem to react to di comment wey she make because she feel say "she dey in position of authority and she suppose take responsibility for saying tins like dat without any evidence to support am."
Chi Onwurah wey be Labour member of parliament for Newcastle and chair of di All-Party Parliamentary Group for Africa tok say make madam "Blair allow African women to speak for demsef instead of her to tok about dia experience."
Meanwhile di Cherie Blair Foundation say dem believe madam Blair been dey refer to women wey she don meet during her charity work and she no get any "intent to offend or undermine anyone" with her comments.