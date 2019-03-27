Cherie Blair claim say 'most African women first sexual experience na rape'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Madam Blair later tok say no be her intention to offend anyone

Cherie Blair, di wife of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair don chop criticism for comment wey she make say "most African ladies first sexual experience na rape."

Blair wey be Barrister and women rights campaigner make di comment during one tok about women and leadership for di Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School for London.

One member wey attend di event, Caitlin wey no no gree give her surname tell tori pipo di Guardian say she bin dey surprised say madam Blair make di comment.

Caitlin been dey "shocked" say nobody seem to react to di comment wey she make because she feel say "she dey in position of authority and she suppose take responsibility for saying tins like dat without any evidence to support am."

Skip Twitter post by @MeshMoeti Without denying the unacceptably high incidence of rape amongst us, Cherie Blair's wild and unsubstantiated claim that “most African ladies’ first sexual experience is rape”, is another blatantly racist lie that seeks to stereotype Black people's sexuality. — Mesh Moeti (@MeshMoeti) 26 ਮਾਰਚ 2019

Chi Onwurah wey be Labour member of parliament for Newcastle and chair of di All-Party Parliamentary Group for Africa tok say make madam "Blair allow African women to speak for demsef instead of her to tok about dia experience."

Meanwhile di Cherie Blair Foundation say dem believe madam Blair been dey refer to women wey she don meet during her charity work and she no get any "intent to offend or undermine anyone" with her comments.