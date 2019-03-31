Image copyright AFP Image example Lindiwe Sisulu say dem no go tolerate attacks against shops wey foreign own.

South Africa foreign minister don call for one urgent meeting wit ambassadors afta attacks against foreigners inside Durban.

Early on Monday morning three pipo die inside protest wey target shops, many of dem na wetin foreign-own.

Around 50 pipo go find wia to stay for police station wen one group of unemployed South Africans by-force dem out of dia domot for night.

Foreigners na im be di target of pipo wey dey accuse dem of taking jobs from locals.

About 100 pipo attack small food shops on Sunday night and into Monday morning, looting and burn di buildings.

One woman die wen she fall down from one roof while she bin dey runaway from protesters.

Anoda set of two pipo die from gunshot wounds, wey dem claim say na di shopkeeper attack dem.

On Tuesday foreigners start to dey find wia dem go shook head for one mosque and one police station.

Di minister of international relations and co-operation, Lindiwe Sisulu,, begdi police to act against pipo wey dey target foreigners.

Image copyright RAJESH JANTILAL

"All criminal activities and looting of properties of foreign nationals we no go tolerate am‚ and di police and oda law-enforcement agencies must act witout fear or favour," she tok inside one statement.

She don organise one meeting wit African diplomats on Monday.

Some pipo complain about foreigners wey dey work inside South Africa wia unemployment dey high sotey e dey pain pipo - standing at more than 27% at di end of last year.

Xenophobia against migrants from oda African countries no dey new for South Africa.

Inside 2015 unrest inside di cities of Johannesburg and Durban claim seven lives as immigrants na im jaguda pipo begin hunt down and attack.

South Africa experience dia worst outbreak of violence against foreigners inside 2008, wen more than 60 people die.