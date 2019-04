Image copyright Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority/Facebook

Government of Ghana announce de benchmark review for imports go reduce by 50 percent effective tomorrow so say dem go fit make more revenue for de ports.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia make de announcement for Economic Management Team townhall meeting today where dem address Ghanaians on de state of de economy, cedi depreciation matter den stuff.

According to Dr Bawumia, "to reduce smuggling den enhance revenue for de ports, de benchmark review of imports go reduce by 50% and 30% for vehicles effective Thursday 4th April, 2019."

More people make excited sake of de downward review which go affect importation of general goods wey dey come inside de country.

Over de years, regulators for Ghana ports dey lose revenue sake of some business people dey smuggle goods pass Togo den Cote D'Ivoire. So say dem no go pay duty so dis move to encourage people who go take dema goods pass de Ghana ports.