Image copyright Nduka Orjinmo

Goment for England and Wales dey chook eye inside dia divorce laws so couples go fit end dia marriage fast-fast.

Under di current law, one spouse need to tok say di oda person comit adultery or unreasonable behaviour for divorce proceedings to start straight away.

If di new law come into place, dem need to only tok say dem no wan marry again for divorce to happun.

Di law go also allow divorce to go on even if one partner no want di divorce.

UK Justice Secretary David Gauke say di changes go epp end di "blame game" between couples.

Di new rules go also include minimum of six months from petition stage to decree di absolute legal documents wey go end di marriage.

In addition, another new option na to allow couples apply for divorce togeda.