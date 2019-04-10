Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sweat bees sometimes dey land ontop pipo body to lick dia sweat.

Doctors for Taiwan don comot four small sweat bees wey dey live inside one woman eye.

Di 28-year-old woman, Ms He bin dey weed around her relative grave dem wen di insects fly enter her left eye.

She bin dey visit di grave as part of di annual Chinese Qing Ming tomb-sweeping festival, part of activity for di day na to weed di graves of di loved ones to make am dey alright.

Ms He tok say wen breeze blow enter her eyes she bin tink say na dirty.

Na hours later wen her eye come swell dey pain her na im she waka go hospital for southern Taiwan.

Dr Chong Chi Ting for Fooyin University Hospital tell BBC say im been "shock" when im drag di 4mm insect dem comot wit dia legs.

"She bin no fit close her eye completely, I look am wit microscope come see something wey black, wey look like insect leg,"

Dr Hong, ophthalmology professor for di hospital tell BBC say "I grab di leg, comot one slowly, I come see anoda one, and anoda one and anoda one. Dem bin dey kampe and dem dey alive too.

Dem show pishure of di bees dem ontop Taiwanese TV.

Sweat bees wey dia oda name na Halictidae dey follow sweat and sometimes dey land ontop pipo body to collect dia sweat.

According to di doctor, di woman wey her name na Ms He don comot from hospital and she suppose make full recovery.