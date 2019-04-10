Image copyright EHT Image example Di first ever foto of black hole: E dey surrounded by one halo of bright gas

Astronomers don take di first ever pishure of one black hole, wey dey for one galaxy.

Di measure of di black na 40 billion km across - dat na three million times di size of di Earth - and scientists don describe am as "a monster".

Di black hole dey 500 million trillion km away and na network of eight telescopes across di world snap im foto.

Dem don publish informat about di black hole inside Astrophysical Journal Letters on Wednesday.

Prof Heino Falcke, from Radboud University inside Netherlands, wey come wit di idea of di experiment, tell BBC News say dem see di black hole for one galaxy we dem call M87.

"Wetin we see dey larger than di size of our entire Solar System," e tok.

"E get mass 6.5 billion times dat of di Sun. And na one of di heaviest black holes wey we think say dey exists. Na big monster, di heavyweight champion of black holes for di whole Universe."

Image copyright DR JEAN LORRE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Image example Astronomers don dey suspect since say di M87 galaxy get supermassive black hole for im heart from false colour images like dis one.

Di image show very bright "ring of fire", as Prof Falcke describe am, wey surround one perfect circular dark hole. Wetin cause di bright halo (circle) na superheated gas wey dey fall enta di hole. Di light dey brighter than all di billions of oda stars inside di galaxy combine togeda - dat na why we fit see for far distance from Earth.

Di edge of di dark circle for di centre na di point wey di gas from enta di black hole, wey be object wey get large gravitational pull, not even light fit escape.

Dis first image go make researchers to learn more about dis mysterious objects. Dem go dey interested to look out for ways wia e be say di black hole dey depart according to wetin dem expect for physics. No-bodi really know how dem create di bright ring around di hole . Di kwesion wey dey surprising pass na wetin go happun wen object fall enta inside black hole.

Wetin be black hole?