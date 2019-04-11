Image copyright Reuters

US whistleblower, Edward Snowden, don slam di arrest of di WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, as im say na "dark moment for press freedom."

Im say Assange extradition "dey very likely unprecedented to revoke im asylum wey United Nations sef consider legitimate."

Russia Foreign Ministry don follow chook mouth for di matter as dia tok tok pesin, Maria Zakharova, say "di hand of democracy dey strangle freedom."

Elisabeth Massi Fritz, lawyer for Assange rape accuser wey dey for Sweden, tell AFP say dem "go do everytin dem fit to get di prosecutors to reopen di Swedish investigation so dat dem go send Assange to Sweden wia im go face prosecution for rape."

Police don gbab Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange for di Ecuadorian embassy for London on Thursday.

Oga Assange take refuge for di embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault case wey dem don drop since.

Di Met Police say dem arrest am for failure to surrender to di court.

Ecuador President Lenin Moreno say im withdraw Mr Assange asylum after im violate international conventions again and again.

But WikiLeaks don tweet say Ecuador act illegally to terminate Mr Assange political asylum "for violation of international law."

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid for tweet confirm im arrest: "I can confirm say Julian Assange dey police custody now and dey rightly face justice for UK.

"I go like thank Ecuador for dia cooperation & met police UK for dia professionalism. No one dey above di law."

Mr Assange, 47, no gree comot di Embassy ontop claim say America go gbab am for questioning ontop im work wit WikiLeaks if im comot.

Assange go remain for police hand for central London before im go show for Westminster Magistrate court as "as soon as possible."