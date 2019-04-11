Julian Assange: Three oda men wey hide for embassy, one even stay reach 15 years

Image copyright Jack Taylor Image example Oga Assange land for court on Thursday

On Thursday 11 April 2019, Metropolitan Police for UK enta di Ecuador embassy to arrest Julian Assange, one man wey don dey hide dia since 2012.

Oga Assange bin set up Wikileaks for 2006 to release confidential documents, wey make USA begin find am afta im publish some kain infromate wey concern dem.

For 2010, im release video of US soldiers wia dem shoot 18 civilians die from helicopter for Iraq. Since den, im run enta di embassy afta US tell UK to arrest am hand over to dem, make dem carri am go court.

Why police no go fit enta embassy anyhow to arrest pipo

Di 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations stamp hand for paper for wetin don be custom wey dey ground tey tey. Dem call am di "rule of inviolability".

Di rule say local police and security forces no get permission to enta any embassy, unless dem get express permission of di ambassador - even though di embassy still dey under di territory of di host nation.

Many kontris dey follow dis rule and na im be di foundation of how kontris take dey relate.

Pipo wey don hide for anoda kontri embassy before

Image copyright Greg Smith Image example Di music bin too hot for Manuel Noriega

Manuel Noriega, wey be former President of Panama, hide for di Vatican embassy for December 1989 wia im dey hide from USA wey wan arrest am. To bring am out, di US begin play loud rock music 24/7 until im no fit witstand am again, na so im waka come out, surrender imsef.

Image copyright Dick Darrell Image example Di Hungary cardinal wey worry im goment

Jozsef Mindszenty wey be Catholic cardinal for Hungary, spend 15 years for di US embassy for Budapest from 1956-1971. Im bin do strong head for di Hungary goment, wey make am kwanta wit dem for many areas. Wen di Soviet Union march enta Hungary for November 1956 to bring back di communist goment, Cardinal Mindszenty run go US embassy for Budapest, wia im live for di next 15 years.

Image copyright John Moore Image example Di late Tsvangirai bin follow Robert Mugabe rule Zimbabwe

Anoda popular politician wey don run enta anoda kontri embassy na Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. For 2008, im run enta di Dutch embassy for Zimbabwe capital Harare afta heavy kasala break afta presidential election wia im contest. For 2009, dem swear am in as prime minister for goment wey share power.