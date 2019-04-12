Image example Katie Bouman lead di development of di computer programme wey make possible di first ever image of di black hole

Katie Bouman wey be computer scientist don collect plenti accolade worldwide for di role wey she play to develop di algorithm wey create di first-ever black hole pishure.

Di 29-year-old lead development of di computer program wey make di breakthrough image possible.

Dem release di ogbonge photo, wey show dis circle of light of dust and gas 500 million trillion km from Earth, on Wednesday.

For Dr Bouman, di creation make her realise wetin many pipo bin don believe say dey impossible.

She start to make di algorithm three years ago while she bin graduate student for di Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dis na di first ever photo of black hole ever taken with di use of global network of telescopes

For dia, she lead di project wey team from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and di MIT Haystack Observatory assist.

Before dem bin release di photo, she post for Facebook say she no belief as di first image she ever make of black hole dey "in di process of being reality"

Dr Bouman, wey now be assistant professor of computing and mathematical sciences for California Institute of Technology, insist say di team wey help her deserve equal accolade too.

Di effort to capture di image, using telescopes for locations wey range from Antarctica to Chile, involve a team of more dan 200 scientists.

"No one of us fit do am alone," she tell CNN. "E come togeda because of plenti different pipo from many different backgrounds." Na so Dr Bouman tok.