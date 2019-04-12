Pope Francis don kiss di leg of South Sudan wey bin dey fight each oda for one two-day spiritual retreat wey happun for Vatican.

"I dey ask you as a brother to maintain peace. I dey ask you wit all my heart, make we move forward," di 82-year-old pope tok afta im kneel down finish.

"I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward," the 82-year-old pontiff said after he performed the rare gesture.

President Salva Kiir and im rival, di former rebel leader Riek Machar, clash for 2013 wey lead to civil war for di kontri wey kill 400,000 people.

But dem sign one peace agreement last year wey end di war.