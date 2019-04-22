Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zelensky win with ova seventy percent of di votes

Ukraine comedian Volodymyr Zelensky don flog sitting presido Petro Poroshenko by over 70 percent of di current votes wey dem don count now.

Dis mean di comedian wey bin dey play presido for television show "Servant of the People", go come dey do am for real life.

"I no go disappoint you," na wetin oga Zelensky tell im supporters wey bin dey jolly.

Oga Poroshenko, wey don already surrender say e don lose wen di first exit polls bin comot, add say e no dey comot from politics.

Some of di policies wey oga Zelensky tell tori pipo say im go restart na peace tok-tok with Russian-backed separatists wey dey fight Ukraine forces for di east of di kontri.

Presido Petro Poroshenko

French Presido Emmanuel Macron and Poland Presido Andrzej Duda don already congratulate oga Zelensky for phone to tell am congraulobia.

Odas like di British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, di US Embassy for Ukraine and di European Council Presido Donald Tusk bin tell am congratulobia for Twitter.

Who be Volodymyr Zelensky?

Image copyright Getty Images

Oga Zelensky, 41, bin dey act for one comedy drama wey don dey run for long now wey dem call Servant of the People wia im character bin become di presido of Ukraine.

In fact, di name of di party wey im use run for office for real life and tv get di same name.

Sabi pipo tok say di reason why di pipo for Ukraine like am na say im no really dey part of di politics wey dey currently run for Ukraine as dem dey vex for dem.

But di pipo wey no really like oga Zelensky dey fear di relationship im get with billionaire Ihor Kolomoyskyi as dem dey fear im fit fit fall under di control.