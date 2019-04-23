SPOILER!!! If you neva watch recent Marvel feems dem, dis tori go spoil am for you.

Avengers: Endgame dey premier for Lagos on 25th of April and plenti pipo dey expect am to be di biggest release of 2019.

Dis go be di 22nd feem from di Marvel Cinematic Universe wey start for 2008 wit Iron Man and dey combine all di tori.

But if you wan watch Endgame but no understand wetin dey happun for MCU, no worry, we dey your back.

Dis na evritin you need know.

Wetin be di Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Di Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU for short, na di same set place wey all di 22 feems dey inside with dia comic book characters.

Each feem get im own tori but dem get sometin wey dey connect dem to oda feems for di MCU to tell bigger tori. Na di same style Stan Lee bin use for im comics.

Di MCU na di most successful feem franchise of all time as e don make pass $18,2 billion dollars till today.

How I go fit watch all di feems for MCU?

We go advise say make you watch dem according to di time for di tori not according to di time di feem come out.

Luckily, for di book Marvel Studios: The Firs 10 Years, Marvel release timeline for how di MCU bin dey set. We don add di feems wey comot afta di books land.

Although wetin happun for Ant-Man and the Wasp happun before Infinity War, if you watch am afta, you go fit enjoy di post credit scene pass.

Why Marvel wake dis characters for feem?

For 2007, Marvel bin dey recover from no moni and bin don sell di feem rights for some of dia most popular characters like Spider-Man and X-Men.

But dem bin still get rights to Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America wey dem use to start di MCU with feems wey introduce dem and den come bring di characters togeda for Avengers Assemble as dem bin get for mind since di Iron Man.

I no get time to watch all di feems! Which one I fit skip?

Endgame na di finale to series wey get 22 feems but to ready for di longest movie for di MCU, you no need watch all di feems to ready for am.

Dis na 10 feems you fit skip and still understand wetin dey happun.

The Incredible Hulk and Thor - You go already don learn about di origin of di characters for Avengers Assemble.

Wetin dey important about Avengers: Endgame?

Di way Marvel plan dia feem na for phases wey dey and Avengers cross ova feem.

Phase One end wit Avengers Assemble and Avengers: Age of Ultron finish Phase Two.

Dis feem no go only end Phase Three but also end di whole series wey Marvel Studios presido Kevin Feige call di Infinity Saga.

Endgame go see di remaining Avengers try to rescue evri pesin afta Thanos kill half di Universe wit di Infinity Stones wey be di MCU big tori wey connect di 22 feems.

Endgame go also be di longest movie for di MCU at three hours and two minutes.

But e also mean major change for di studio as plenti of di actors like Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man) don dey reach di end of dia contract as rumours dey for odas.

Wetin be di future of MCU?

Even though these characters kpai for Infinity Wars, we partly sure say Black Panther, Spiderman and Doctor Strange dey come back as dem get feems wey dey come out.

Spider-Man: Far from Home dey come out for July 2019 and Black Panther 2 dey di works. Also oga Feigetok say Doctor Strange 2 dey come out sometime for future.