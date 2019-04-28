Image copyright Getty Images Image example Indonesia election na one of di biggest for di world wey dey happun for one-day

Indonesia election official don reveal say stress to use hand count vote don kill more than 270 election workers for di kontri.

Arief Priyo Susanto wey be di tok tok pesin for di General Elections Commission (KPU) say 1,878 oda staff also fall sick sake of di long hours e dey take to use hand count ballot papers.

Na about seven million pipo bin dey help count and monitor di election wey happun on 17 April.

Many staff members work through di night inside hot conditions wey affect many physically.

Di election na di first time wey Indonesia wey get reach 260 million pipo go combine presidential vote wit national and regional parliamentary ballots so as to save moni.

Around 80 per cent of di 193 million eligible voters na dem cast dia votes for more than 800,000 polling stations.

Di KPU tok tok persin say 272 election workers die sake of illness wey hit dem as dem overwork demselves.

Indonesia election commission say dem go compensate surviving families 36 million rupiah ($2,500) for every worker wey die.

Di KPU go finish vote counting and announce winners of di presidential and parliamentary election on 22 May.