Instagram wan begin 'hide' number of likes your post get

Mark Zuckerberg don reveal di different-different changes wey im company wan do for dia social platforms, wey include Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

As part of di new changes, Instagram wan test "private like counts" features wey go hide di "likes" wey any post get from viewers, but na only di account owner fit see di "likes."

Some of di changes wey dem wan do for dia different apps like Facebook and odas include;

Messages wey pesin send through Messenger go be 'end-to-end encrypted by default', dis mean say Facebook imself no go fit see wetin dey di message contents, and dem wan even join Facebook wit WhatsApp

Instagram go trial "private like counts" feature wey go hide di number of "likes" wey any post attract from viewers, but no be for di account owner

No more "ephemeral" way to share content wey dey inside messages - meaning no permanent record of dem

WhatsApp secure payment service wey dem dey trial for India go roll out go to oda kontris later dis year

Dem dey redesign di Facebook app to make community groups central to di newsfeed - and dat special blue branding dey comot. Di redesign go first enta US and from dia straight away

Instagram posts no longer need to start wit foto or video, e go dey possible to share content using just text, stickers or drawings, dis na thanks to one new "create" camera mode.

Dis new designs and features for Zuckerberg apps na direct response to di way pipo all over di world dey criticise how di company dey protect user data.

Oga Zuckerberg say di company dey plan to put privacy first and agree say dem need to do more to rebuild trust.

For one speech wey im deliver to developers, e describe di company new focus on privacy as "ogbonge shift" on top how dem dey run di company.

WhatsApp payment service

"Di future dey private," I know we no get di strongest reputation concerning privacy right now, to put am lightly".

E say Facebook dey focus to dey look for ways to encode privacy all over di company.

"E no go happun overnight and to dey clear we no get all di answers" im tok.

Oga Zuckerberg bin don tok before now say e believe say pipo go want to tok privately in small groups and communities in di future.