Image copyright Jeff Kravitz Image example Sophie Turner don dey Game of Thrones from di beginning

Game of Thrones star Sansa Stark fit don comot eye from di battle for di Iron Throne as she don win di one wey pass dat one.

Sophie Turner wey dey play di Game of Thrones character Sansa, marry her musician bobo Joe Jonas for inside one Las Vegas Chapel afta di Billboard Awards.

Di Jonas Brother singer and di Game of Thrones actress bin don engage for 2017 afta dem bin don dey date for over one year.

Dis marriage make am say di Jonas Brothers don be married men band.

Na for DJ Diplo Instagram stories, na im foto dem of di wedding show from. Di wedding hold for A Little White Chapel for Vegas wey sabi do sharp-sharp weddings for celebs like Michael Jackson, Bruce Willis and plenti odas.

Image copyright Diplo/instagram Image example American DJ, Diplo na im sharp-sharp post some video for im stories

But e be like anoda wedding fit still dey for front.

Di couple bin don already tok say dem dey plan to marry for France later dis year even as Sophie tok say Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) go be her maid of honour.

Di 23 year old actress bin don tok say she bin no know say she go marry young like dis but "wen you find di right pesin, you go just know."