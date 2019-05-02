Image copyright EPA Image example Dem show di king dey pour sacred water ontop di head of he king is seen pouring sacred water on the head of Queen Suthida

Di King of Thailand don marry di deputy head of im personal bodyguards, come give her di title of Queen.

Di royal announcement wey surprise pipo dey come just few days to im ogbonge coronation ceremony wey go begin on Saturday, di ceremony na to officially dedicate am as King.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, wey be 66 years become King afta im papa wey Thai pipo too love, die for 2016.

Im bin don marry divorce three times before and e get seven pikin dem.

According to di royal statement, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, "don decide to promote General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, im royal wife, to become Queen Suthida and she go hold royal title and status as part of di royal family."

Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn don dey roll togeda tey-tey and pipo don dey see two of dem for public for many years, though dem no officially recognise dia relationship before.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem make Queen Suthida general for 2016

Dem show video of di wedding ceremony for Thai TV channels for Wednesday evening, inside am dem show oda members of di royal family plus palace advisers for di wedding.

Inside di video you go see di King dey pour sacred water ontop di head of Queen Suthida. Afta, di couple come sign marriage registry.

For 2014, Vajiralongkorn bin appoint Suthida Tidjai, wey be former flight attendant for Thai Airways, as di deputy commander of im bodyguard unit. He make her full general for di army for December 2016.

Di former King, Bhumibol Adulyadej, bin rule for 70 years. Dis one make im di king wey don rule pass for world wen im die for 2016.