Image copyright Springfield Police Dept Image example George Perrot, 50, bin dey jailed for life for rape for 1987

One man wey don spend 30 years for prison on top wrongful rape conviction don enta jail again for anoda one.

George Perrot wey be 50 years go appear for court on top rape accuse, according to local tori pipo, the Republican newspaper.

Oga Perrot go stay prison till dem hear im case on Monday.

Dis accuse against am dey come three years afta judge free am from anoda rape accuse from 1987 say na wrong conviction.

Wetin waste Oga Perrot first 30 years?

Wen Gerorge Perrot bin dey 17 years, dem accuse am say e rape one 78-year-old Mary Prekop for her house for Springfield Massachuseetts.

Dem find am guilty am guilty and sentence am to life imprisonment until 2016 wen Supreme Court clear im name say di evidence against am bin get comma.

Di court tok say dem bin base dia case against am on top analysis of one hair, wey dem find for crime scene, by di FBI wey dem no do well.

Wetin come be di new accuse?

Di new accuse for im head na rape, resistig arrest and say im beat police officer according to the Republican.

Di news paper report say police bin find oga Perrot unconcious for ground with im face inside woman leg wey bin dey unconscious too and almost naked.

Di woman bin come tell police for interview say she bin no gree to sleep with oga Perrot and di last tin she bin remember be say she sniff powder wey Perrot give am.