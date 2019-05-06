Image copyright Reuters

Di Duke of Sussex, don announce say im wife, di Duchess of Sussex don born baby boy.

Di Duke and Duchess also make di announcement ontop dia Instagram page.

For inside statement wey Buckingham Palace release, Meghan born her son by 5:26am today.

Di baby go be di seventh in line to di throne, behind di Prince of Wales, Di Duke of Cambridge and im pikin dem - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and di Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan announce di pregnancy on 15 October 2018 - di first day of dia royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Di baby go be di Queen eighth great-grandpikin.

Prince Harry tell tori pipo say "Meghan born very healthy baby boy early dis morning. Mama and baby dey do well, na di most amazing experience . "

Im add say e no understand how any woman dey do. We dey very happy for all di love and support from everybody. "

"We still dey dey reason names na so di duke tell tori pipo

"For us we go see una in two days time, as we plan as a family, so everybody fit see di baby "

Meghan mama Doria Ragland dey with di royal couple for dia house, Frogmore Cottage for Windsor.

Dia baby no go get royal title of HRH, of prince, unless di queen step in because George di V limit royal titles for 1917.

Di boy fit use one of Harry oda titles and dem fit call am di Earl of Dumbarton.

Prince Harry and Meghan no know di sex of dia baby as dem choose not to find out.

Di last time di Duchess show for public na for one official engagement on 19 March wen she sign book of condolences for London with Harry for di victims of Christchurch terror attack.