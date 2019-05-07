Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lady Gaga later come take am off to reveal her final outfit

Di Met Gala, wey be annual benefit event for di Costume Institute for Metropolitan Museum of Art inside New York, na one of di world biggest fashion events.

Dis event na wetin pipo know for im exclusive guest list, expensive tickets and - most of all - ogbonge dressings, based on different theme everi year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cardi B no come play at all as she attend di 2019 Met Gala wey Celebrate Camp: Notes on Fashion for Metropolitan Museum of Art

Dis year, di theme na Camp: Notes on Fashion - and e dey happun di same time wit one upcoming exhibition for di Met, plus dey inspired by photographer Susan Sontag 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

Di dressing dis year dey like di exhibition, based on "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration".

Image copyright AFP Image example Lady Gaga, one of di event co-hosts, arrive wit billowing pink outfit...

Image copyright AFP Image example Wey come open up to reveal black gown, her second outfit...

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Lady Gaga third outfit, slim-fitting pink gown

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena Williams, wey be also co-host, arrived wit neon yellow gown - wit matching Nike trainers

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Why wear just one hat wen you can wear four, like Janelle Monae

Image copyright Reuters Image example Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o smiles for di camera wit her ogbonge dress

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Actor Michael Urie decide to go for two looks in one

Image copyright Reuters Image example Actor Ezra Miller, meanwhile, show off different make-up art wey go make pipo eyes do twikkle twikkle

Image copyright Reuters Image example Katy Perry, meanwhile, dress as a chandelier

Image copyright Reuters Image example Reality TV family di Kardashians come out in force for dis year event

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kim Kardashian West attend di 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Here na di newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, wey tori say dem first meet for di Met Gala for 2017

Image copyright AFP Image example Nick older brother Joe and im new wife wey be Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, two of dem just newly marry too

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bollywood star Deepika Padukone dress like Barbie for large pink gown

Image copyright AFP Image example Laverne Cox wear sleek black dress and bold make up

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di third co-host na Harry Styles, wey wear sheer black top and high-waisted trousers

Image copyright Reuters Image example Alessandro Michele, of Gucci fashion house, na di event final co-host

Image example Singer Billy Porter enter di red carpet wit ogbonge style before im flexi im wings in front of di crowds

Image copyright Getty Images Image example And theatre owner Jordan Roth turn imself into a theatre hall

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Singer Celine Dion, be like say na she be di original queen of 'camp', no disappoint im fans at all

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Actor Jared Leto clearly believes say two heads dey better than one

Image copyright AFP Image example US drag queen Aquaria go for painted hair and diamante hand-pieces

Image copyright AFP Image example While actor Yara Shahidi go all out wit di feathers...

Image copyright Rabbani and Solimene Photography Image example Law Roach and Zendaya attend di 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion wit unique style