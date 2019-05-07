Di Met Gala, wey be annual benefit event for di Costume Institute for Metropolitan Museum of Art inside New York, na one of di world biggest fashion events.
Dis event na wetin pipo know for im exclusive guest list, expensive tickets and - most of all - ogbonge dressings, based on different theme everi year.
Dis year, di theme na Camp: Notes on Fashion - and e dey happun di same time wit one upcoming exhibition for di Met, plus dey inspired by photographer Susan Sontag 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.
Di dressing dis year dey like di exhibition, based on "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration".