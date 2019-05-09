Pope don make am compulsory to report sexual abuse

Image copyright AFP Image example Di Pope bin promise to handle di mata since February

Pope Francis don tok say na by force for di Roman Catholic leaders for churches to dey report any case of sexual abuse and cover up give di Church.

E tok dis one for inside Apostolic letter, wey dem dey plan to use as Church law. E tok say any toasting for sex wey dem use dia power take do na abuse.

Dis letter and di explanation dey look like message give di Church say no bodi go big pass di law from now on.

Di new letter dey make am clear say make church leaders dey follow di laws of di state dey report any abuse give authorities for wia dem dey.

Some tok-tok pipo on top Vatican mata don commend di tok say na good way to stop sexual abuse for di Church.

Dis dey come as di Pope don dey under serious pressure on top all di sexual abuse accuse wey don dey come up about di Church ova time.

Wen e enta im Papal duties for 2013, im bin call for "decisive action" for di mata but pipo don dey accuse am say e no do enough to bring di bishops wey do dis cover ups dem come front.

Priests don dey suspected say dem don sexually abuse thousands of pipo ova plenti years, and di Church dey hide dem crimes for around di world.

Survivors don come out to tok say make dem install procedures wey go protect small children from abuse.