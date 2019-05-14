WhatsApp don discover spy attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image example WhatsApp get 1.5bn users

Hackers don use remote install spy software for phones and oda devices for messaging app WhatsApp, di company don confam.

WhatsApp, wey Facebook get, say di attack target "select number" of users, and na one ogbonge "cyber actor" do am.

Dem say dem don bring out way to fix am on Friday.

Dem say na Israeli security firm NSO Group, develop di attack, according to one report for Financial Times.

On Monday WhatsApp say make dia 1.5bn users update dia apps as a mata of be careful.

Dem say na earlier dis month dem discover di attack.

How dem use carri out dis attack?

Di attackers use WhatsApp voice calling function to ring di target device. Even if dem no pick di call, di surveillance software go install and as FT report, di call go sometimes disappear from di call log.

WhatsApp tell BBC say dia security team na dem first identify wetin dey happun, and share di information wit human rights groups, some selected security pipo and di US Department of Justice earlier dis month.

"Di attack resemble wetin private company wey dey work wit goments to deliver spyware wey fit take ova functions of mobile phone operating systems,” di company tell tori pipo on Monday.

Who dey behind dis attack?

Di NSO Group na Israeli company wey dem don call "cyber arms dealer" before.

Dia ogbonge software, Pegasus, fit collect private data from device wey dem target, including info through di microphone and camera, and even location.

For statement, di group say: "NSO technology dey give license to authorised goment agencies to fight crime and terror.

"Di company no dey operate di system, and afta we don check wella, we dey licence intelligence and law enforcement to use di technology to support dia public safety missions. We dey investigate any correct accuse say e no go well, and if necessary, we take action, including to shut down di system."

Who dem don target?

WhatsApp say e dey too early to sabi how many users e don affect, although dem add say na suspected attacks dem target am well-well.

According to Facebook latest figures, WhatsApp get around 1.5bn users worldwide.

Amnesty International, wey di NSO Group don target before, say di attack na wetin human rights groups don dey fear say dey possible.