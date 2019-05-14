Image copyright EPA Image example Mr Pompeo (left) and Mr Lavrov bin do toko tok for di Russian city of Sochi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo don tok say United States no dey look for war wit Iran, inside all di tension wey full everiwia between di two countries.

Oga Pompeo wen e tok for Russia, say di US dey look for Iran to behave like a "normal country".

Meanwhile, Iran supreme leader don also tok say Iran no go do war with US.

Tensionsincrease sharperly after four tankers damage off di United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

American investigators tok say Iran or groups wey dem dey support use explosive to damage four ships wey dey di United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Evidence never show say Iran dey involve but di thing dey create serious tension between di kontri and America.

Wetin Pompeo don tok?

Oga Pompeo, wey bin do tok tok wit Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov inside di Russian city of Sochi, tok say US "originally" no dey seek conflict wih Iran.

"We don also make am clear to di Iranians say if American interests suffer attack, we go most certainly respond in di right fashion."