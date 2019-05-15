Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na one of di toughest law on top abortion for US

Lawmakers for US state of Alabama don pass bill to ban abortion kpatakpata for di state, wey fit make am one of di toughest law on top abortion for America.

Di state Senate don approve di law and dem even reject one amendment wey bin wan allow abortion if na case of rape or incest.

Di bill go now enta di hand of Republican Governor Kay Ivey. She neva tok weda she go sign am enta law but pipo see her as pesin wey no support abortion at all.

Activists dey hope say di bill go challenge one 1973 Supreme Court ruling wey bin make abortion legal for US.

Wit dis bill, na only woman wey her life dey at risk go fit do abortion.

Any Doctor wey try do comot belle for patient fit face up to 10 years for prison and 99 years if di doctor really comot di belle.