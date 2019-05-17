Image copyright Sky Atlantic Image example Kit Harington dey act as Jon Snow for di popular TV show

Winter don finally land for Game of Thrones - and all di fire for Drogo belle fit warm di kain response wey di final season dey get.

E pass 500,000 pipo wey don sign say make HBO redo di season eight of di show.

Dis last season of di show wey dey based of George R.R Martin im books dey on, and e don face yab based on wetin pipo feel say di writer do to dia favorite characters.

Di Change.org petition wey start afta di second to last episode show also ask make dem use "beta writers" to take redo di season.

E say di writers, David Benioff and DB Weiss, "don show say dem no sabi at-all, at-all as dem book no dey wey dem go use finish am," as di book wey season eight dey based on, oga Martin neva complete am.

Image copyright Change.org

Because di next book for di series, The Winds Of Winter neva complete yet, di TV show go get anoda ending.

Plenti complaints wey come from di pipo wey sign di petition na say dem rush di season, and completely scata di characters wey dem take eight years to build.

Image copyright HBO Image example Emilia Clarke wey act as Daenerys Targaryen and Jason Momoa as Drago

But wit di amount of moni e dey take to make each episode, around fifteen million dollars, HBO fit no ansa dis petition.

And also, plenti pipo still dey watch di show, HBO tok say di number of pipo wey watch di second to di last episode of di series break records, wit 18.4 million viewers.

Di writers of di show - oga Benioff and oga Weiss bin don confam say di ending of di show go cause wahala and tok for interview wit Entertainment Weekly say dem dey worried on di di kwanta e go cause because "you no go fit do good tori wey get bad ending".

BBC don reach out to HBO to tok on top di mata even as di last episode go show on Sunday.