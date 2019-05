Image copyright PA

Boris Johnson on Thursday confam him plan to be leader of Tory party wey be di ruling party for Britain.

Boris Johnson don tok say he go run for Conservative party leadership wen Theresa May step down.

He tok am for business event for Manchester afta dem ask am if he go be candidate and him reply say he go do am.

Mrs May tok say she go resign immediately House of Commons support her Brexit deal with di EU.

Dem don quote former London mayor Mr Johnson when him dey say vacancy no dey Downing Street.

Plenty senior Conservatives go enter di contest for di leadership and di winner go become prime minister.

When dem ask am if he always wan be Conservative leader, Mr Johnson tok say: "I go go for am. I know. I no tink say di thing na secret to anybody. But you know say vacancy no dey there for now."

Meanwhile. Mrs May dey follow senior Conservative MPs as dem dey demand say she set date for di time wen she wan comot from Downing Street.

Di Commons don reject her withdrawal agreement with di EU three times.

Mr. Johnosn wey be leading Brexiteer comot from di cabinet last year on top terms of di agreement. He tok say "I no think say dem don dey lose dia n get grip and dynamism in di way we deyy handle things.d

Di former foreign secretary wey also be MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip tok say dem fit fail for di three years years to show how to make sense of Brexit as an opportunity.

MPs go debate am and vote for early June on di watchreaw bill wey go implement Mrrs May's Brexit plan.