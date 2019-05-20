Google pause Huawei from using Android

Image copyright Reuters

Google don press pause for phone maker Huawei so dat dem no go fit use some updates ontop di Android operating system, wey be sucker-punch on di Chinese company.

New Huawei smartphones go also lose access to popular Google apps.

Di move land afta President Donald Trump goment for America add Huawei to one list of companies wey American companies no fit trade wit unless dem get licence.

Inside one statement, Google say dem dey "comply wit di order and dem dey also review di implications".

Huawei neva tok ontop di mata.

Image copyright Chesnot

Wetin dis one mean for Huawei users?

Huawei no go fit get Google security updates and technical support any longer, and any new device weda na phone or computer no ge see apps like YouTube and Maps.

Huawei smartphone users currently fit update apps and push through security fixes, as well as update Google Play services. But if Google releases a new version of Android, Huawei no go fit go fit give dat update ontop dia phones.

Huawei fit still use di version of di Android operating system available through one open source licence.

Ben Wood, from the CCS Insight consultancy, say di move by Google go get "big implications for Huawei consumer business".