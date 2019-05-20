Image copyright AFP Image example Di Chinese company na one of di biggest technology company for world

Google don ban di second biggest Smartphone maker, Huawei make dem no use some of dia updates for Android operating system - part of dis decision mean say di company new phones no go fit get access to some apps.

Dis one dey happun afta President Trump declare national emergency last week to protect US computer network against "foreign enemies." Analysts believe say dis decision dey mainly target Chinese technology company.

Even though na phones dem take sabi Huawei, e dey also make plenti oda equipment wey dem dey use for communication.

As e be so, even if US block am from selling im market for dia kontri, sabi pipo say e possible say dem go still control 40-60% of networks for different parts of di world.

Wetin be di reason wey make kontris dey worry?

Di company get plenti accuse for im head say e get hand for international spying companies, e dey steal robot arms and dem dey suspect say e get secret deal wit Iran.

For statement wey dem release, Huawei say dem go continue to provide security updates and afta sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products wey dem don sell or go sell, around di world.

Dem say dem go continue to build safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide di best experience for all users.

5G: E superfast but e no super-safe?

Huawei don already dey discuss wit some kontris to supply dem di ogbonge sysytem wey go carri dem mobile phone network enta di next level - 5G.

Di system go dey very fast and e go ansa sharply and dem fit use am for many oda different new systems like car wey no get driver.

And if Huawei dey for di centre of di kontri 5G technology, China rivals claim say dem go fit dey spy pipo message as dem dey fly upanda for di different networks or switch dem off and dis go cause katakata.

Even before president Trump sign di executive order, US bin don dey front dey put pressure make oda western kontri avoid di Chinese company.

Image copyright PA Image example 5G go seriously change and improve tins wey we go fit do wit our phones plus oda device dem

Most of dis bin focus on di so-called "Five-Eyes" group wey US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand spy companies get very close relationship and dem dey share plenti secret information among dem sef mostly through electronic technology.

US don threaten to stop to dey share material wit any of di Five-Eye member wey dey speak English, wey install Huawei 5G equipment.

"If any kontri use dis, and put am for some of dia critical information systems, we no go share information wit dem," na so US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take draw ear give dem.

Huawei don deny plenti times say dem no go ever work as spy for di Chinese goment, but sabi pipo say di way wey Chinese law dey make am impossible for companies to refuse to help gada imformate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example US spy companies, like NSA, dey threaten say dem no go supply informate to dia friends

Di robot arm scandal

If di problem of di wireless networks no too clear, one oda Huawei scandal dey straightforward: dem accuse one of im engineers of stealing robot arm.

Di staff claim say di equipment - wey dem dey always use to tap screen of phones to test dem - mistakenly fall inside im bag as im dey waka comot from one T-Mobile design lab.

Image copyright AFP Image example T-Mobile accuse Huawei say dem steal dia technology

Di German company wey bin partner wit Huawei, no believe di story, di two companies later settle outside court.

Di scandal show face again afta one email wey appear show say no be only di engineer get hand for di mata, as di mail suggest say na im ogas for China bin send am.

Dis na one of di reason why dem arrest Huawei chief finance officer Meng Wanzhou for Canada las year.

Double deal wit Iran?

Madam Meng still dey battle make dem no send her go America ontop di accuse wey she deny, plus oda accuse dem wey link di company to Iran.

Tori be say she bin get hand for plan to dodge US punishment against Tehran through one company wey dem dey call Skycom.

Image copyright Reuters Image example US don increase sanctions ontop Iran exports, including oil

Part of di accuse be say she lie to banks and America goment about business deals wit Iran.

Madam Meng - wey be di daughter to di founder of Huawei - deny di accuse. She fit face up to 30 years for prison if dem send her case go America.

Shattered screens and broken promises

But Huawei palava for America no end dia.

According to tori pipo Bloomberg, di FBI dey investigate di company ontop say dem break International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) for di way wey dey take handle sample of di near-indestructible diamond-coated glass.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Super-strong screens go be plenti moni for any mobile phone maker

If your phone don ever fall, you go know say e easy for di screen to break - and how expensive e dey to fix am.

Smartphone wey get unbreakable glass na di best tin wey go happun to any technology company.

One company Akhan Semiconductor Inc bin dey discuss supply business wit Huawei for dia strong glass wey get artificial diamond coating.

Bloomberg say some months later dem return some samples to di Manufacturer and dem damage no be small.

Di tori no end dia

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Huawei wan sign "no-spy agreements" wit foreign goments

Still wit all di scandal, Google latest decision plus President Trump executive order, Huawei na strong company for di world.

For many kontris especially for Africa and Asia, wen you compare di price of Huawei technology to Europe and US, di cost alone go make sure say e continue to get big market for world.

Even for UK, one of America closest friends, dem still dey debate weda dem go use di company products to build dia 5G network.

Recently dem sack Britain defence minister afta scandal ontop decision to include Chinese parts for "non-core" areas.

Dem still dey decide am and like oda mata wey concern Huawei - di future no sure at all.