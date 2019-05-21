Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Catalan politicians register as MPs on Monday

Five Catalan separatist politicians wey dey on trial sake of say dem accuse dem of rebellion - don take dia seats for Spanish parliament under secret police guard.

Na di first time wey Spain don let elected detainees enter parliament. Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont wey run go Belgium to avoid arrest tok say e no like di move.

Four of di Catalans na lower-house MPs and one be senator.

Afta dem swear dem in, dem go cari dem back to prison.

Dem win seats for di Spanish general election on 28 April which Socialists win but without majority.

Conservative Popular Party (PP) and centre-right Ciudadanos MPs say dem go try get di separatists suspended from parliament and e go prevent them from attending future sessions.

Di five of dem dey trial because dem take part for Catalonia push for independence in 2017.

Di five of dem na: MPs Josep Rull, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull and Senator Raül Romeva.

Some of dia fellow MPs dey clap for them as di Catalan politicians hug leftist Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias for di chamber of di Cortes (lower house).

Image copyright EPA Image example Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias (R) greet di Catalan MPs

Spain acting prime minister na Pedro Sánchez, di Socialist leader. Him party win 123 seats and go need Podemos's 42 seats and 11 more seats from Basque nationalists or Catalan separatists to get majority.

The daily El País tok say di far-right Vox party leader, Santiago Abascal, make provocative as he sidon for di seat wey dem traditionally reserve for di Socialists' tok tok pesin.

For last month's election Vox win 24 seats - di most significant result for far-right force wey dey Spain since di Franco military dictatorship end for 1975.

Last week Spain's Supreme Court reject request from di five Catalan separatist politicians say dem want permanent release from jail. It grant them "exceptional" permission to attend di opening session of parliament, e no say if them go attend debates.

Plenti leaders of Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid dey trial for Madrid, and dem dey face charges wey include rebellion and sedition. If dem convict dem, dem fit face up to 25 years for prison.

Di region of Catalonia don hold independence referendum for 1 October 2017, which Madrid don earlier declare to be illegal.

Catalan separatists declare independence from Spain weeks after di vote, and Madrid government come direct rule.

Spain's 1978 constitution tok of "di indissoluble unity of di Spanish nation".

Dem don consider di Catalonia crisis as very serious since fascist Franco era.

Mr Puigdemont and five of him aides don go fled abroad to avoid Spanish judicial wahala. Dem dey face prison if dem return to Spain.