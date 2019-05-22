Image copyright AFP Image example Huawei deny say dia products post security threat to foreign nations

US companies wey dey operate inside China tok come outside on Wednesday say dem dey worried about possible retaliation alias do-me-I-do-you afta President Donald Trump goment sama restrictions, including di ones dem hang ontop di Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Survey wey American Chamber of Commerce inside China wey represent more than nine hundred companies - show say more than thirty percent dey delay or cancel investment decisions due to di trade war.

Meanwhile Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei dey confident regardless of di US moves against im company as he tok say di kontri dey underestimate im abilities.

Oga Ren ollow Chinese state media tok say di US restrictions no be issue and e no go affect dia 5G technology wey dem dey plan for. He add say oda parties no go fit catch up to di company 5G technology for di next 2-3 years.

Android don assure Huawei users say Google Play services and security from Google Play Protect go still dey work on dai existing device.

BBC News Pidgin reach out to Google for Nigeria and dem provide us wit statement form dia tok tok pesin wey say dem go try keep phones up to date and di temporary license go epp dem to continue to provide software updates to existing models for di next 90 days.

Nigerian Tech YouTuber, Eric Okafor tell BBC Pidgin say consumers for here no gats worry because even di phones wey dey market presently go get all di security updates and services from Google.

"For di IT space, other Chinese companies fit find demsefs inside di same gbege wet Huawei dey. However, I feel say di company go find solution because dem be di 2nd largest manufacturers of smartphones for di world. Google don force competition for Android upon demsefs and e go dey interesting to see wetin dey come" He tok.

Huawei for Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey committed to provide security updates and afta sales services for all dia customers.

Di statement add say dem go work to build safe ecosystem wey go try to provide best experience for all dia users.