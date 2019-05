Image copyright Reuters Image example Many dey see di election as referendum on Mr Modi wey win for 2014

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruling party don win afta di kontri count votes for di kontri general election.

Di alliance by im Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dey ahead over 300 seats out of 543 elected seats inside parliament and Mr Modi dey road to extend im majority.

Di main opposition alliance, wey be Rahul Gandhi's Congress party neva tok weda dem go accept di result or not.

Image example Modi supporters in Assam celebrate the results

Over 600 million pipo don vote for di six-week long process.

Mr Modi dey up against di main opposition Congress party and he also get powerful regional rivals wey dey across di kontri.

Counting begin for 08:00 local time (02:30 GMT) when voting end for Sunday.

Pipo dey look di election as referendum on Mr Modi, wey plenti pipo like but also wey dem blame for divisions for India.

Supporters of Hindu nationalist BJP don dey celebrate wetin dem dey see as definite win. But Mr Modi dey expected to arrive for di party HQ for Delhi later on Thursday.