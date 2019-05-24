Image copyright Reuters

British Prime Minister Theresa May use Friday announce say she dey resign her post on June 7 sake of di BREXIT wahala

Dis dey come as she don receive pressure to leave office sake of her deals to cari UK comot from European Union alias Brexit.

Tori be say na three times her BREXIT bill don fail before parliament, wey mean say she don fail.

According to local tori, madam May enta meeting on Friday morning wit Sir Graham Brady, wey be chairmo of di influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

Dis meeting na for oga Graham to tell di UK Prime Minster say as tins be unless she use her hand resign, di members of parliament no go get choice to pass vote of no confidence against her, meaning say dem fit sack her from 10 Downing Street.

BBC News Pidgin dey follow di tori... more updates go follow, make you just refresh the page.