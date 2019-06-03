BP don gree to pay about $10bn to one businessman wey get hand for suspicious oil deal.

Di ogbonge oil company bin buy Frank Timis share for one gas field wey near di river of Senegal for $250m for 2017.

Both oga Timi and BP no gree say dem commit any offence.

Read oga Timis full statement here

Dem release dis statement as ansa to investigation wey BBC Panorama and Africa ye dey do.

"Dis accuse na complete lie. We no commit any offence at allfor di Saint -Louis Offshore Profond and Caya oil and gas deal.

Di truth be say di deal - wey dem give president Wade - na very risky investment wey come wit plenty costly investment obligation.

For di past forty years, different different multinational oil and gas companies bin get opportunity to explore plus develop di deal but dem no take am, sake of di big risk wey dey inside.

As at 2014, e neva clear weda di deal go result to any beta oil or gas field.

Based on oga Timi experience, plus incredible relationship wit oda oil and gas companies, di deal now get potential to make billions of dollars for di pipo of Senegal plus provide gas wey go fit generat light for di whole of West Africa to di benefit of millions of pipo.

We dey proud of our work and we repeat say dis accuse no get base and we reject am."