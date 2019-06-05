Image copyright Getty Images

Jussie Smollett no go return to Empire, di show co-creator Lee Daniels don confirm.

For im response to tori say writers do dey prepare for Smollett to comeback, Daniels tweet say: "Jussie NO return to Empire."

Authorities accuse di actor say im stage manage racist and homophobic attack against imsef for January - di actor don always deny di accuse.

But since di mata happun, tok bin don full ground as to weda im get future for di show.

Daniel tweet na di first public confirmation say Smollet no go definitely come back for di sixth and final season.

For April, TV Network Fox confirm say dem don renew Empire to run for di sixth season and di studio bin don "negotiate di extension to Jussie Smollett option for season six," say no immediate plan dey "for dem to bring back Jamal".

Smollett bin don dey di show since di first season for 2015.

Dem no include Jamal for di final two episodes of season five afta di allegation and fans bin don dey wait to hear weda e go come back since den, but now dem don announce am, e no dey come back.

For April 19, Empire cast members bin don write give Fox executives and di series producers say make dem return Smollet for di sixth season of Empire.

Empire go return later dis year.