Authorities don sentence one former nurse to life imprisonment ontop accuse say im kill 85 patients for two hospitals for northern Germany.

Judge Sebastian Buehrmann describe wetin Niels Högel do as something dem no fit understand.

Högel, wey dey already serve life for two murders, give harmful dose of heart medication wey fit lead to death to pipo under im care between 1999 and 2005.

Tori be say Germany never see dis kain killer before for dia modern history.

Di lawyers say afta im attack di patients im go come try to wake dem up in order to impress im colleagues

Im former colleague tell German newspaper Bild say dem dey call Högel "resuscitation Rambo" because of di way im dey push everybody aside wen dem need to revive patients.

On di last day of im trial, Högel, 42 ask di families of im victims to forgive am.

"I go like to sincerely apologise for everything I do to una over di years," im tok.

Dem catch Niels Högel for 2005 afta im inject on epatient with medication doctor no prescribe

Authorities been accuse Högel say e murder 100 patients for di northern cities of Delmenhorst and Oldenburg. Police believe say e fit don kill pass so, but di evidence destroy as dem burn di deadi bodi dem.

German tori pipo say Högel confess say im true-true kill 55 but di court for Oldenburg say na 85.

BBC tori pesin Jenny Hill say di case shock many pipo for Germany even as dem accuse senior staff dem say dem turn blind eye to di high number of pipo wey dey die for di two hospitals.

Na for 2005 dem catch Högel red handed as im been wan give medication wey dem no prescribe to one patient for Delmenhorst. Dem sentence am to seven years in prison for attempted murder for 2008, but di families of di other suspected victims push for further investigation.