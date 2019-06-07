Image copyright PA Image example Theresa May go stay as prime minister until dem chose her new successor

Theresa May don official step down as leader of di conservative party but she go remain prime minister till dem find new pesin.

She don drop her resignation letter to di backbench 1922 Committee, two weeks after she tok say she wan comot.

Skip Twitter post by @bbclaurak After months and months and months, and various attempts to oust Theresa May it is now, officially for her as leader of her party, over - a whimper of a huge moment pic.twitter.com/ncthYI3DpQ — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 7, 2019

Na Eleven Conservative MPs dey drag to replace am as party leader and, prime minister. Dem go announce am on July 22nd.

Sam Gyimah, di British man with Ghanaian heritage dey among di 11 pipo wey wan replace Theresa May as leader of di Conservative Party.

Gyimah wey im parents come from Ghana don serve as Member of Parliament since 2010, im go school for Ghana and di UK and im serve as Minister for Universities, Science, Research & Innovation. Before dat, im serve as Minister for Prisons & Probation, Minister for Childcare, Minister for Constitution, Government Whip, and Parliamentary Private Secretary to di former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Gyimah dey ask for anoda referendum for anoda leave EU versus remain vote.

He also want anoda referendum to epp di negotiations for Brexit. He tok say di vote go include

Leave v Remain EU

Theresa May brexit deal v no deal

He add say if dem leave with no deal di ting go be serious failure.

Some of di oda candidates don dey tok dia stand on top di Brexit mata. Dominic Rab suggest on Wednesday say im dey ready to shut down parliament to make sure di UK leave di EU for 31 October even though im rivals don criticise am.

Another contender Michael Gove don tok say di UK no gats dey bound by "fixed" date if it still need time to get deal. Di other ones like Mr Raab and Boris Johnson insist say di UK gats leave on 31 October whether dem don approve deal with Brussels or not.