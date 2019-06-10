Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na 31 years Tom Cruise use senior Justin Bieber wey dey 25 years

Canada singer Justin Bieber don challenge movie actor Tom Cruise to fight am inside Ultimate Fighting Championship ring.

Bieber for inside tweet say if di Hollywood actor no fight am e mean say Tom Cruise dey "fear am."

Bieber wey dey known for popular songs like What do you mean, Sorry and Love yourself dare di Mission: Impossible actor to come face am and also tag UFC president Dana White to help set up di match.

Di tweet prompt former UFC champion Connor McGregor to step in come and reveal say im McGregor Sports and Entertainment go host di fight if Tom Cruise dey "man enough to accept di challenge."

E no dey clear wetin go make Bieber say im wan fight Tom Cruise wey im work mostly as actor na to perform stunts for action movies.

Even wit Bieber open challenge to di actor, Tom Cruise neva respond to tweet or make any comments if di fight go happun or not.