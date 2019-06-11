Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Africa na one of few kontris for Africa wia same-sex relationship follow inside law

Botswana High Court don rule say e no be crime anymore for man and man, woman and woman to sleep togeda for di kontri.

Di court reject law wey say anybody wey dem catch wey dey involved for same-sex relationship go spend seven years for prison as dem see am as unconstitutional.

Dis move by Botswana court dey come after Kenya recently tok say dem no go overturn dia own law to make gay sex legal.

Angola, Mozambique and Seychelles na oda African kontries wey don scrap dia own anti-homosexuality law in recent times.

Na three judges arrive for di decision to make di gay-sex law legal and for Judge Michael Elburu judgement, im say di old law wey ban gay sex dey "discriminatory."

Dem no support media player for your device Say pesin be gay or lesbian e no dey show for face.

Di old law wey ban gay-sex don dey in place since 1965 wen colonial British goment carry am come.

Na one student carry di case go court as im argue say society don change and many pipo now for di world don accept homosexuality.

Activists don welcome di decision and describe am as significant step for gay rights for African continent.