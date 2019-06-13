Image copyright Leon Neal Image example Boris Johnson bin resign from Theresa May goment

Boris Johnson get di highest number of votes for di first ballot to select di Conservative party leader and next prime minister of UK.

Oga Johnson receive 114 votes, Jeremy Hunt carri second wit 43, and Michael Gove third wit 37 votes.

Dem knock out three contenders - Mark Harper, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey - for secret ballot dem do for House of Commons.

Di two most popular MPs na dem Tory party members go vote for later dis month for di final round.

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Di winner of di contest go succeed Theresa May and dem suppose announce who e be for di week of 22 July.

All 313 Conservative MPs follow vote for di first ballot.

Oga Johnson say "belle sweet to win di first ballot, but we get long way to go".

Foreign Secretary oga Hunt say im "happy" to carri second, say: "Dis serious moment call for serious leader."