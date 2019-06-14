Image copyright BSIP/Getty

Lawmakers for New York don vote say no more religion excuse not to take vaccine wey schools dey give pikins.

Di lawmakers pass dis law on Friday as New York dey struggle to control spread of measles especially for areas wey Jews dey live.

More dan 1,000 America pipo don suffer measles already for 2019. Health official say di disease dey resurface.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di signboard outside one doctor office for America dey warn pipo wey get measles make dem no near im door

Di new law don ban parents from claiming say dia religion no allow dia pikin collect vaccination wey school suppose give.

"I no know any part for Torah, Bible, Koran or anytin wey say make persin no take vaccine," na so Bronx Democrat Jeffrey Dinowitz tok.

Inside di month of May, US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention bin raise alarm say US wey bin eliminate measles for 2000, fit lose im "measles elimination status" as number of infection don climb.